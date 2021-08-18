KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Breaking Down California’s Gubernatorial Recall Election

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
A ballot for a recall election seeking to remove California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is seen in Los Angeles, August 15, 2021. - The California Gubernatorial election will take place on September 14, 2021. Forty-six candidates, including nine Democrats and 24 Republicans, are running in the election (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

More than 20 million California voters are receiving mail-in ballots now for the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election.  Voters will be asked only two questions: whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom and, if he is recalled, who should be the new governor. Even for a state that leans blue, most polling shows voters are split over whether or not to remove Newsom.  We'll talk with KQED's politics team to break down when to vote, the candidates on the ballot and why participation in this election is so important.

Guests:

Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED's Political Breakdown show

Katie Orr, politics and government reporter, KQED

Gray Davis, former governor of California

