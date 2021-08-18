More than 20 million California voters are receiving mail-in ballots now for the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election. Voters will be asked only two questions: whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom and, if he is recalled, who should be the new governor. Even for a state that leans blue, most polling shows voters are split over whether or not to remove Newsom. We'll talk with KQED's politics team to break down when to vote, the candidates on the ballot and why participation in this election is so important.
Breaking Down California’s Gubernatorial Recall Election
A ballot for a recall election seeking to remove California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is seen in Los Angeles, August 15, 2021. - The California Gubernatorial election will take place on September 14, 2021. Forty-six candidates, including nine Democrats and 24 Republicans, are running in the election (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED's Political Breakdown show
Katie Orr, politics and government reporter, KQED
Gray Davis, former governor of California
