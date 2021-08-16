California Afghan Communities Absorb Taliban Takeover, Government Collapse

Soldiers from the Afghan Security Forces travel on a armed vehicle along a road in Panjshir province in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021. (Photo by Ahmad SAHEL ARMAN / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD SAHEL ARMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

With breathtaking speed, the Taliban have regained control of Afghanistan for the first time since American military forces drove them out 20 years ago. Collapse of the U.S.-backed government triggered panic in Kabul,with many questions about what comes next as the Taliban takes over. We'll talk with Afghan-Americans in California about how they're reacting to the news and we'll look back at the past decades of American military involvement to ask how intelligence so badly underestimated the strength of the Taliban and overestimated the stability of the Afghan government.

Guests:

Nahid Fattahi , Afghan-American human rights activist. She is also an adjunct faculty member at Pacific Oaks College in San Jose

Aisha Wahab , council member, City of Hayward

Matthew Rosenberg , correspondent, New York Times

Craig Whitlock , investigative reporter, Washington Post and author of the forthcoming book, The Afghanistan Papers