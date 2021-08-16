KQED is a proud member of
How I Built This
9:30 pm – 10:00 pmHow I Built This

How I Built Resilience: Lindsay Peoples Wagner of The Cut

Guy Raz talks to Lindsay Peoples Wagner, editor-in-chief of The Cut. Lindsay Peoples Wagner got her first taste of the fashion industry interning at Teen Vouge, where she cleaned massive closets filled with the season's latest trends. She eventually went on to serve as the publication's editor-in-chief for nearly three years. During this pandemic, she left her job at Teen Vouge and took on two new roles: the editor-in-chief of The Cut, a digital publication, and the co-founder of the Black in Fashion Council. Lindsay shares how the Black in Fashion Council is addressing inequalities within the fashion industry, and offers advice for young journalists trying to break into publishing. These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times. see more
Forum

California Afghan Communities Absorb Taliban Takeover, Government Collapse

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
Soldiers from the Afghan Security Forces travel on a armed vehicle along a road in Panjshir province in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021. (Photo by Ahmad SAHEL ARMAN / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD SAHEL ARMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

With breathtaking speed, the Taliban have regained control of Afghanistan for the first time since American military forces drove them out 20 years ago. Collapse of the U.S.-backed government triggered panic in Kabul,with many questions about what comes next as the Taliban takes over. We'll talk with Afghan-Americans in California about how they're reacting to the news  and we'll look back at the past decades of American military involvement to ask how intelligence so badly underestimated the strength of the Taliban and overestimated the stability of the Afghan government.

Guests:

Nahid Fattahi, Afghan-American human rights activist. She is also an adjunct faculty member at Pacific Oaks College in San Jose

Aisha Wahab, council member, City of Hayward

Matthew Rosenberg, correspondent, New York Times

Craig Whitlock, investigative reporter, Washington Post and author of the forthcoming book, The Afghanistan Papers

