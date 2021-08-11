KQED is a proud member of
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Renters Feeling the Squeeze

President Biden extended eviction protections for most renters until early October…but most state and local governments still haven’t gotten rent relief money to the tenants who need it. How distribution is going in hard-hit Los Angeles.see more
Forum

Apple Announces Controversial New Child Abuse Detection Tools

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (iStock)

Last week, Apple announced it will scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse.  It’s a serious problem.  Back in 2018, 45 million photos and videos with child sex abuse material were reported by tech firms.  Apple’s move was praised by child protection groups.  But privacy experts say that this is an alarming departure from the company’s commitment to security, and will open the door to governments to surveil their citizens.

Guests:

Alex Stamos, director, Stanford Internet Observatory

Jennifer Granick, surveillance and cybersecurity counsel, ACLU Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project

