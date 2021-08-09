What Will It Take to Actually Tackle the Climate Crisis?

A rescuer walks down a flooded area in Yangzhou, China after Typhoon In-Fa inundated the area.

A new report this week from the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change presents a brutal picture of the devastation already caused by human-created climate change. It is a dire warning about a worsening future without swift, dramatic action to reduce warming. To slow down the pace of climate change, the report says, we need to stop emitting carbon dioxide altogether and dramatically reduce other greenhouse gas emissions. Most of this we’ve known for a long time. But what will it actually take to make the change? In this hour we talk about actionable political, social and technological solutions to climate change.

Guests:

Kendra Pierre-Louis , climate reporter and producer of the podcast "How to Save a Planet"

Kate Aronoff , staff writer at the New Republic and co-author of "Planet To Win: Why We Need A Green New Deal"

Jason Jacobs , host of the podcast "My Climate Journey"