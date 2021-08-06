In the Oakland Museum of California’s new exhibition “Mothership: Voyage into Afrofuturism,” artists of all mediums imagine the world through a Black cultural lens. As such, “Afrofuturism” is represented in many different visuals, sounds and ideas throughout the exhibition, with one striking quote printed on a wall stating, “In Afrofuturism, science, magic, and the divine feminine are interconnected.” And for fans of funk group Parliament, you can even be “beamed up” by a replica of the mothership that was a mainstay of their live performances. We’ll talk with the show’s curators and one of the participating artists about the exhibition, which highlights author Octavia E. Butler, jazz musician Sun Ra, filmmaker Khalil Joseph and more.
Oakland Museum Reopens with 'Mothership: Voyage to Afrofuturism' Exhibition
"Potentiality, Edification Series" is part of the exhibit "Mothership: Voyage to Afrofuturism" at the Oakland museum of California. (Photo courtesy of Alun Be)
Guests:
Essence Harden, consulting curator, Oakland Museum of California
Rhonda Pagnozzi, lead curator, Oakland Museum of California
D. Scot Miller, managing editor, East Bay Express; his work "Afrosurreal Manifesto" is featured in the exhibition
