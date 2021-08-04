Janice Mirikitani, a beloved local icon who was San Francisco's second poet laureate and a co-founder of GLIDE, died last week at the age of 80. Known equally for her poetry and her fierce advocacy on behalf of San Francisco's most vulnerable residents, Mirikitani played a pivotal role in shaping the community and work of Glide Memorial Church, alongside her husband Cecil Williams. As a poet, she poignantly blended her art and activism, publishing four books including "Shedding Silence" and "We, The Dangerous." Mirikitani believed in "caring dangerously" saying in a talk at Glide Memorial Church in 2014 that "caring dangerously means that you dare to take the risk to open yourself up to somebody else." We'll reflect on the life and legacy of Janice Mirikitani.
Remembering Janice Mirikitani, GLIDE Co-Founder and Former San Francisco Poet Laureate
SAN FRANCISCO - JUNE 10: Rev. Cecil Williams of Glide Memorial United Methodist Church, winner of the Pioneer Award arrives with his wife Janice Mirikitani at the 17th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Marriott Hotel on June 10, 2006 in San Francisco, Calif. (David Paul Morris via Getty Images)
Guests:
Maria Ochoa, professor emerita, San Jose State University
Karen Hanrahan, president and CEO, Glide
