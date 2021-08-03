KQED is a proud member of
Grappling With the History of Native American Boarding Schools in California and Beyond

For more than 100 years, the U.S. government forcibly relocated tens of thousands of Native American children to boarding schools under a federal assimilation program meant to suppress their languages, beliefs and identities. Historians estimate that by the early 20th century, more than three-quarters of all Native children attended one of more than 350 re-education schools, including an estimated 10 in California. In June, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland launched the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative to investigate the loss of life, abuse and generational trauma associated with the schools. We'll talk about the painful legacy of indigenous boarding schools in California and nationally.see more
“Breathing Fire” Profiles the Incarcerated Women on the Front Lines of California’s Wildfires

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Prisoners at Oak Glen Conservation Camp line up for work deployment under under the authority of Cal Fire, during which time they are called and treated as firefighters rather than inmates until they return to camp, on September 28, 2017 near Yucaipa, California. (DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images)

On the front lines of California’s raging wildfires, teams of incarcerated men and women work alongside free-world crews to stop our state’s increasingly dangerous forest fires.  They make a fraction of the pay to confront the same dangers and show the same bravery. In a new book, Breathing Fire, Jaime Lowe paints a deep portrait of one group of incarcerated women firefighters, delving into how they got to prison, the dangerous work they do to get themselves out, and what happens when the fires end, and they’re back out in the world. We’ll talk with Lowe and two of the firefighters she chronicles in the book about life, inside and out.

 

Guests:

Jaime Lowe, author, "Breathing Fire: Female Inmate Firefighters on the Front Lines of California's Wildfires"

Sonya, former inmate firefighter, (2016-2018)

Jessica, former inmate firefighter (2014-17), CDCR

