KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

How the Delta Variant Is Driving Another Wave of COVID-19

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Florida has opened new testing and vaccine sites in response to an ongoing surge.  (Joe Raedle / Staff / Getty Images)

The Delta variant now accounts for the vast majority of new COVID-19 infections in the United States. New models suggest the variant is driving a stark increase in daily case counts. Already, hospitals in some communities in Florida have matched their peaks from the days before the vaccines. The CDC has revised its guidelines about who needs to wear a mask and why. In this hour, we talk about what a Delta wave looks like, who is most at risk, and what’s different about this go around as we cross 450 days of the pandemic.

 

Guests:

David Wallace Wells, deputy editor, New York Magazine

Dr. Celine Gounder, internist, infectious diseases specialist, and epidemiologist; host and producer of the podcasts "American Diagnosis" and "Epidemic."

Sponsored