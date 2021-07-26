Checking in on Bay Area Ferries

Not much can beat sipping a coffee or drink from the cafe as you gaze over the SF skyline heading to work — or returning home — on one of the ferries that crisscross the San Francisco Bay. But the pandemic lockdown hit the ferries hard: From one day to the next, the Golden Gate Ferry went from operating six vessels a day, to two. In this hour, we get the latest on when ferry service will be restored to pre-pandemic levels, hear about new routes and plans for a “green fleet” and learn why ferries are key in a disaster.