Not much can beat sipping a coffee or drink from the cafe as you gaze over the SF skyline heading to work — or returning home — on one of the ferries that crisscross the San Francisco Bay. But the pandemic lockdown hit the ferries hard: From one day to the next, the Golden Gate Ferry went from operating six vessels a day, to two. In this hour, we get the latest on when ferry service will be restored to pre-pandemic levels, hear about new routes and plans for a “green fleet” and learn why ferries are key in a disaster.
Checking in on Bay Area Ferries
Commuters walk to the Golden Gate ferry during rush hour on October 29, 2009 in San Francisco, California. The pandemic limited the operation of the ferry service. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Dan Brekke, editor and reporter, KQED News
Seamus Murphy, executive director, Water Emergency Transportation Authority
Jim Swindler, deputy general manager, ferry division, Golden Gate Bridge, Highway & Transportation District
