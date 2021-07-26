KQED is a proud member of
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

The Olympics

Public sentiment in Japan is opposed to hosting this year's Olympics. And now that the games are here, the honor of hosting them is being overshadowed by bad PR and negative news. "It's really easy to get this impression that, like, Japan messed up. And I would never want people to see Japan that way." Complicated feelings in Japan as the games begin.see more
Forum

Checking in on Bay Area Ferries

Alexis Madrigal
at 10:00 AM
Commuters walk to the Golden Gate ferry during rush hour on October 29, 2009 in San Francisco, California. The pandemic limited the operation of the ferry service. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Not much can beat sipping a coffee or drink from the cafe as you gaze over the SF skyline heading to work — or returning home — on one of the ferries that crisscross the San Francisco Bay. But the  pandemic lockdown hit the ferries hard:  From one day to the next, the Golden Gate Ferry went from operating six vessels a day, to two.  In this hour, we get the latest on when ferry service will be restored to pre-pandemic levels, hear about new routes and plans for a “green fleet” and learn why ferries are key in a disaster.

Guests:

Dan Brekke, editor and reporter, KQED News

Seamus Murphy, executive director, Water Emergency Transportation Authority

Jim Swindler, deputy general manager, ferry division, Golden Gate Bridge, Highway & Transportation District

