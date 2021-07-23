How to Picnic in Style in the Bay Area

KQED is a proud member of
Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
Picnics are a classic summer pastime. Bay Area eateries offer new ways to plan and enjoy them. (iStock)

There’s no better time than now to head out for a picnic.  There are few weather impediments in the Bay Area — besides fog and wind — and the pandemic taught us that enjoying life outdoors is a good way to go.  Whether you’re just having a sunset cocktail (or mocktail) or going full-on three-course meal, we’ll talk about how to picnic in style, which foods are best to bring and where to find that perfect picnic spot.  We’ll get ideas to liven up your picnic with San Francisco Chronicle’s restaurant critic Soleil Ho, and we want your tips: What’s your go-to picnic recipe?  Where are your favorite Bay Area spots to bring the family or friends for an al fresco meal?

Guests:

Soleil Ho, restaurant critic, San Francisco Chronicle

