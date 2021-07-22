KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
All Things Considered
Forum

To Reduce Fire Risk, PG&E to Bury 10,000 Miles of Power Lines

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Smokes rises from a back fire set by fire fighters near a hillside near PG&E power lines during firefighting operations to battle the Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California on October 26, 2019. (PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images)

PG&E announced yesterday that it will bury power lines in high wildfire risk areas of California, amounting to 10,000 miles of lines, enough to reach about halfway around the earth.  The utility says the plan would also eliminate the need to order power shutdowns during high fire risk events. We’ll talk with an expert about  the advantages of underground power lines and what they cost.

Guests:

Scott Aaronson, vice president, security and preparedness, Edison Electric Institute

