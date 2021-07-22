PG&E announced yesterday that it will bury power lines in high wildfire risk areas of California, amounting to 10,000 miles of lines, enough to reach about halfway around the earth. The utility says the plan would also eliminate the need to order power shutdowns during high fire risk events. We’ll talk with an expert about the advantages of underground power lines and what they cost.
To Reduce Fire Risk, PG&E to Bury 10,000 Miles of Power Lines
Smokes rises from a back fire set by fire fighters near a hillside near PG&E power lines during firefighting operations to battle the Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California on October 26, 2019. (PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Scott Aaronson, vice president, security and preparedness, Edison Electric Institute
