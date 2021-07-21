KQED is a proud member of
Forum

'An Ugly Truth' Examines Facebook's Desire To Dominate

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (Courtesy of Cecilia King and Sheera Frenkel)

President Joe Biden lashed out at Facebook last week, saying the site was killing people by spreading coronavirus-vaccine misinformation. As New York Times reporters Cecilia Kang and Sheera Frenkel highlight in their new book An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebooks Battle for Domination, conspiracy theories and hate speech are not just problems that plague the company, they are the inevitable byproducts of the companys algorithms which keep users glued to the screen and mines their data. Relying on 400 interviews of current and former employees and executives, Kang and Frankel give an insiders view of how Facebook influenced the 2016 election, the Trump era and the January 6th insurrection and how the company struggles to create policies that can stay ahead of the challenges created by its own technology. We talk to Kang and Frenkel about their book, and growing tensions between Facebook and the Biden administration.

Guests:

Cecilia Kang, tech reporter, The New York Times; co-author, "An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook's Battle for Domination"

Sheera Frenkel, cybersecurity reporter, The New York Times; co-author, "An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook's Battle for Domination"

