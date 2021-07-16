KQED is a proud member of
Tell Us Your Summer Reading Picks

'The Language of the Birds' by Brian Goggan features lighted books in a flying formation hovering over the North Beach area of San Francisco. (iStock)

It's summer in the Bay Area, which means it’s time to cozy up by the fire and read some books about tropical islands, deserts and other warm places. We’ll gather a panel of Bay Area booksellers and bookworms to discuss summer reading trends and the best books coming out this summer. They’ll take your questions on what to stick in your bag for that campervan trip, whether you’re looking to dive into a weighty historical biography or plow through a pile of pulpy fun. And we’ll want to hear your picks: what book are you recommending to all your friends this summer?

Guests:

Christin Evans, owner, Booksmith in San Francisco; buyer, Kepler's in Menlo Park

Oscar Villalon , managing editor, Zyzzyva, a San Francisco based literary journal

Robert Fischer, sales manager, Walden Pond Books in Oakland

