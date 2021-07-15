KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

C.C Sabathia

C. C. Sabathia was a dominant pitcher for the Cleveland Indians, Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees. He was a six-time all star, a winner of the Cy Young Award, and a starter for the Yankees team that won the 2009 World Series. For most of his 19 seasons, he was an alcoholic. CC Sabathia retired from baseball after the 2019 season. He tells the story of his youth, his remarkable career and his turn toward sobriety in a new memoir, called Til The End.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

C.C Sabathia

C. C. Sabathia was a dominant pitcher for the Cleveland Indians, Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees. He was a six-time all star, a winner of the Cy Young Award, and a starter for the Yankees team that won the 2009 World Series. For most of his 19 seasons, he was an alcoholic. CC Sabathia retired from baseball after the 2019 season. He tells the story of his youth, his remarkable career and his turn toward sobriety in a new memoir, called Til The End.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Bay Area Culture and Character Shine in Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal’s TV Series “Blindspotting”

Alexis Madrigal
at 12:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Blindspotting was one of 2018’s critically acclaimed films. Penned by old friends, Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, it took on race and gentrification in Oakland. Now, they’re back with a new television show based on the movie that’s a wild love letter to the Bay Area. We’ll talk with them both about the show and honoring the place that made them.

Guests:

Daveed Diggs, actor, rapper, writer. executive producer, Blindspotting, television series.

Rafael Casal, actor, writer and executive producer, Blindspotting television series.

Sponsored