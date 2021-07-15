Blindspotting was one of 2018’s critically acclaimed films. Penned by old friends, Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, it took on race and gentrification in Oakland. Now, they’re back with a new television show based on the movie that’s a wild love letter to the Bay Area. We’ll talk with them both about the show and honoring the place that made them.
Bay Area Culture and Character Shine in Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal’s TV Series “Blindspotting”
Guests:
Daveed Diggs, actor, rapper, writer. executive producer, Blindspotting, television series.
Rafael Casal, actor, writer and executive producer, Blindspotting television series.
