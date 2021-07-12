KQED is a proud member of
The California Report Magazine
The California Report Magazine
Forum

Kaiser Permanente Withheld Postpartum Treatment From Some Patients

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
 (Photo: Getty Image)

A recent KQED report found that Kaiser Permanente, the largest health insurer in California, impeded some patients from accessing brexanolone, the first and only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat postpartum depression. The condition, affecting one in eight new mothers in California, can harm parents and children if left untreated. KQED reporter April Dembosky joins us to discuss her reporting and the challenges parents face in receiving treatment for postpartum depression.

Guests:

April Dembosky, health correspondent, KQED news

