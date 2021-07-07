KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe WorldEach weekday, host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories in an hour of radio that reminds us just how small our planet really is.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe WorldEach weekday, host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories in an hour of radio that reminds us just how small our planet really is.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

‘The Sound of the Sea’ Probes Beauty and Environmental Importance of Seashells

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

At a seashell museum on Sanibel, an island off southwest Florida, environmental journalist Cynthia Barnett discovered that 90% of the museum’s visitors didn’t know shells were made from living animals. In her new book “The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans,” Barnett explains the science of how shells are made and their role in the ecosystem of the oceans. And she delves into the long cultural history of seashells which have been used as money, jewelry, tools, instruments, building materials and more. Barnett joins us to discuss the mysteries of seashells and their mollusk makers and what they can teach us about the health of our oceans.

Guests:

Cynthia Barnett, environmental journalist, author, "The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans"

Sponsored