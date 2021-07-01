KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

2020 Voter Data

New data about how Americans voted in 2020 gives fresh insight into how Joe Biden won the White House, how Donald Trump lost it and where the country is headed into the 2022 and 2024 elections.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Oakland City Council Considering A’s “Howard Terminal or Bust” Offer

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
An illustration of the proposed "jewel box" ballpark.  (Image: Oakland Athletics/Bjarke Ingels Group)

In three weeks, the Oakland City Council will vote whether to approve the A’s proposal to build a new baseball stadium at Howard Terminal. The A’s say their waterfront proposal, which includes housing, a performance space and hotels, will revitalize West Oakland, an area of the city that has historically suffered from gentrification and displacement by infrastructure like BART and freeways. Opponents say it will cost jobs at the port and argue that the stadium should be built at the Coliseum where ample transportation infrastructure exists.  Ratcheting up the tension is the A’s ultimatum that if they can’t build on the waterfront, they will move away entirely, leaving Oakland without a major league sports team following the loss of the Raiders and the Warriors. We’ll hear about the plan and what it means for Oakland and Bay Area sports fans.

Guests:

Nina Thorsen, producer, KQED and the California Report

Dave Kaval, president, Oakland A's

Mike Jacob, vice president and general counsel, Pacific Merchant Shipping Association

David Peters, member, Howard Terminal Community Benefits Agreement Steering Committee, and founder, Black Liberation Walking Tour. Peters is a 3rd generation West Oakland resident and lifelong Oakland A's fan.

