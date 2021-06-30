KQED is a proud member of
Forum

How Bay Area Transit Plans to Recover Post-Pandemic

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
A mostly empty BART train at the Embarcadero Station during the afternoon on Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Public transit ridership is slowly rising after the pandemic forced transit agencies to cut services. But few other agencies across the nation decreased service as much as Muni and BART, and San Francisco ridership was at 39 percent of pre-pandemic levels in May, according to a recent San Francisco Chronicle analysis. San Francisco is also experiencing tension between the Board of Supervisors and Mayor London Breed over a proposal to eliminate Muni fares for this summer. We’ll check in with SFMTA, BART, AC Transit and VTA about their announced service increases, capacity requirements and plans to entice riders back. And we want to hear from you: What should these agencies prioritize as they re-expand services?

Guests:

Robert Powers, general manager, BART

Michael Hursh, general manager, Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District

Jeffrey Tumlin, director of transportation, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency

Deborah Dagang, chief planning and programming officer, Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority

