Barking Sea Lions, Howling Bridge: The Iconic Sounds of the Bay Area

When we learned that engineers are frantically working to get rid of the annoyingly loud hum that started projecting from the Golden Gate Bridge last summer, it got us wondering about other iconic sounds of the Bay Area. We’ll talk with KQED’s Bay Curious host Olivia Allen-Price about the stories behind some of the sounds of the area, like the sometimes deafening cawing of crows and the rattle of a cable car chains underfoot. And we’ll want to hear, really hear, from you. Call us with your imitation of the sounds that say “Bay Area” to you.