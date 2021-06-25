KQED is a proud member of
Forum

FDA Approval of New Alzheimer’s Drug Sparks Controversy Over Cost, Efficacy

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images)

Alzheimer's disease affects more than 6 million people in the U.S., and there have been no  good existing treatment options.  That seemed to change earlier this month when the FDA approved a new drug called Aduhelm that claims to slow the progression of the disease.  But while some patients are celebrating the news, many scientists say the drug will deliver marginal, or even no, benefits and that it could have risky side effects.   And at a cost of $56,000 annually per patient, some members of the U.S. Senate are calling for an investigation into how the drug will affect the Medicare program.  We discuss the controversy around the FDA’s approval of Aduhelm and we’ll get an update on Alzheimer’s research. 

Tradeoffs podcast: The Aducanumab Aftermath

Guests:

Dan Gorenstein, host, executive producer, Tradeoffs

Dr. Michael Greicius, professor, Department of Neurology, Stanford University School of Medicine; medical director, Stanford Center for Memory Disorders

,

