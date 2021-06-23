KQED is a proud member of
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

NFL's Carl Nassib Draws Cheers After Publicly Announcing He's Gay

Scott Shafer
at 10:40 AM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 17: Defensive end Carl Nassib #94 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts after the Los Angeles Chargers score during the first half at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Carl Nassib, a defensive lineman for the Las Vegas Raiders, made history this week as the first active NFL player to publicly identify as gay. We'll talk about the significance of his announcement with Rick Welts, the former president of the Golden State Warriors. Welts himself came out while he was an executive with the Phoenix Suns, and we'll hear his reflections on the pressures faced by LGBTQ professional athletes.

Guests:

Rick Welts, former president and chief operating officer, Golden State Warriors

