Carl Nassib, a defensive lineman for the Las Vegas Raiders, made history this week as the first active NFL player to publicly identify as gay. We'll talk about the significance of his announcement with Rick Welts, the former president of the Golden State Warriors. Welts himself came out while he was an executive with the Phoenix Suns, and we'll hear his reflections on the pressures faced by LGBTQ professional athletes.
NFL's Carl Nassib Draws Cheers After Publicly Announcing He's Gay
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 17: Defensive end Carl Nassib #94 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts after the Los Angeles Chargers score during the first half at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Guests:
Rick Welts, former president and chief operating officer, Golden State Warriors
Sponsored