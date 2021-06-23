KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Taiwanese Restaurants Bring Taste of Taipei to Bay Area

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
Often called a “regional Chinese cuisine,” Taiwanese food is making its own distinctive mark on the Bay Area food landscape. Taiwanese restaurants and pop-ups are serving up dishes like lu rou fan, a pork belly rice, and gua bao, an open pork bun, and cooking up dishes for an  immigrant diaspora nostalgic for the night markets of Taipei. We take a deep dive into Taiwanese food with KQED food editor Luke Tsai and some local restaurateurs who explain what makes Taiwanese food Taiwanese.

Guests:

Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED

Angie Lin, owner, Good to Eat Dumplings

