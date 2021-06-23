Often called a “regional Chinese cuisine,” Taiwanese food is making its own distinctive mark on the Bay Area food landscape. Taiwanese restaurants and pop-ups are serving up dishes like lu rou fan, a pork belly rice, and gua bao, an open pork bun, and cooking up dishes for an immigrant diaspora nostalgic for the night markets of Taipei. We take a deep dive into Taiwanese food with KQED food editor Luke Tsai and some local restaurateurs who explain what makes Taiwanese food Taiwanese.
Taiwanese Restaurants Bring Taste of Taipei to Bay Area
photo by stockinasia/iStock; design by Rebecca Kao
Guests:
Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED
Angie Lin, owner, Good to Eat Dumplings
