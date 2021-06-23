The western monarch butterfly population has fallen by 99% since the 1980’s largely due to pesticide use and habitat loss. And the butterflies that have survived are changing their behavior in unexpected ways, remaining in the Bay Area over the winter instead of heading south. In response, conservation groups and Bay Area residents are working to restore habitats by planting native milkweed. We’ll discuss why important pollinators are disappearing and what can be done about it.
Conservation Groups Work to Save Western Monarch as Population Dives
A butterfly feeding on nectar. (Rodney Campbell/flickr)
Guests:
Terry Smith, cofounder, Pollinator Posse
Angela Laws, endangered species conservation biologist, Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation
Sponsored