The Bay Area has recently been presented more as a bundle of problems than the generative, fascinating place that it’s been for decades. What are creators in the Bay Area thinking about the future of our cities? How might it change to be a better place for more of our residents? And what could Forum’s role be in building this community? These are some of the questions that Alexis Madrigal, Forum’s new host for the show’s first hour, will be asking of his guests. Spotlighting figures whose work on issues of economic justice, climate, design, and culture are driving innovation in the region, we’ll also be hearing from our Bay Area audience about what you want to hear. To begin, Forum co-host Mina Kim will turn the tables and interview Alexis about how he sees the Bay. What are your questions for Forum’s newest moderator? How should we cover the Bay Area? Who — or what — makes the it special to you? And what are the questions that intrigue and confound you about this region we call home?
Our New Co-Host Checks in With Local Creators and Change Makers About What Makes the Bay Special
(courtesy of Alexis Madrigal )
Guests:
Otis Taylor, Jr., supervising senior editor of race and equity, KQED
Liz Ogbu, designer, founder and principal of Studio O
Saru Jayaraman, director, Food Labor Research Center at UC Berkeley, and president of One Fair Wage and co-founder of Restaurant Opportunities Centers United
Jasmine Guillory, writer and author of the forthcoming book, “While We Were Dating”
Sponsored