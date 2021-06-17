As the lockdown ends, Bay Area arts exhibits and shows are re-emerging. Through a free app Kronos Quartet and Composer Ellen Reid present a curated, GPS-based experience that encourages reflection and exploration of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. How does it work, and why Golden Gate Park? We’ll speak with the team behind this new interactive experience.
New Sound Exhibit Guides Walks Through Golden Gate Park With The Kronos Quartet
(Radek Oliwa/Wikimedia Commons)
Guests:
David Harrington, founder, violinist & artistic director, Kronos Quartet,
Ellen Reid, composer and creator, Soundwalk
Sponsored