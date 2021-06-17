KQED is a proud member of
Forum

New Sound Exhibit Guides Walks Through Golden Gate Park With The Kronos Quartet

Scott Shafer
at 9:50 AM
 (Radek Oliwa/Wikimedia Commons)

As the lockdown ends, Bay Area arts exhibits and shows are re-emerging. Through a free app Kronos Quartet and Composer Ellen Reid present a curated, GPS-based experience that encourages reflection and exploration of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. How does it work, and why Golden Gate Park? We’ll speak with the team behind this new interactive experience.

Guests:

David Harrington, founder, violinist & artistic director, Kronos Quartet,

Ellen Reid, composer and creator, Soundwalk

