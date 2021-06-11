KQED is a proud member of
Forum

First Black Male Valedictorian at Oakland Tech Highlights Those With ‘The Ability But Not The Opportunity’

Scott Shafer
at 9:50 AM
 (Getty Images)

Ahmed Muhammad recently became the first Black male valedictorian in Oakland Technical High School’s over 100 year history.   In his graduation speech Muhammad said "there's absolutely no way you can tell me I am the first Black person capable of being valedictorian." Ahmed joins us to speak about his homage to those who "had the ability but not the opportunity" and his plans to continue supporting the youth of Oakland and the greater Bay Area community.

