Three Generations of Activists Explore What Pride Means in 2021

People participate in the San Francisco Pride parade in San Francisco, California on June 25, 2017. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

From the 1969 Stonewall riots to the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, activism has been at the core of the LGBTQ community. That activism has led to landmark changes such as legalizing same sex marriage, which, according to a recent Gallup poll, 70% of Americans support. The meaning of Pride has also evolved as the battle for rights and equality continues. We talk with three generations of queer activists about how the struggles and victories in the past 50 years laid the groundwork for the legal, political and cultural advances we see today.

Guests:

Alex Lee , assemblymember, 25th district and the state’s first openly bisexual member as well as its first Gen-Z representative.



Cleve Jones , author, "When We Rise,” co-founder of the AIDS foundation, founder of the NAMES Project, AIDS Memorial Quilt and organizer with Unite Here - a hospitality workers' union

Honey Mahogany , chair, San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee and first black trans woman elected to public office in California



Jasmine Sudarkasa , executive director, Curve Foundation, a nonprofit organization that empowers lesbian, queer and trans women and non-binary people, and which publishes Curve Magazine, America’s bestselling lesbian magazine.

