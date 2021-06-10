KQED is a proud member of
Demand for Sawmills

As people work on DIY projects or home renovations during the pandemic, local sawmills are seeing more demand for their lumber. A conversation with a sawmill owner in rural New Hampshire.see more
Forum

How Some of the Richest Americans Pay Little to No Income Tax

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
 (Getty Images)

According to a recent report published by ProPublica, some of the nation’s richest executives — Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mike Bloomberg, to name a few — pay little to no income tax. This news may come as no surprise to many, but one startling fact stands out: the methods and deductions these billionaires use are all perfectly legal. Using a trove of leaked IRS files, reporters from ProPublica analyzed more than 15 years worth of tax returns to unveil the ways in which the wealthiest among us avoid paying federal income tax. We’ll hear about the report.

Guests:

Jeff Ernsthausen, senior data reporter, ProPublica. He reported on the story "The Secret IRS Files: Trove of Never-Before-Seen Records Reveal How the Wealthiest Avoid Income Tax."

