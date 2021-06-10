How to Conserve Water in a Drought

As the drought worsens, Santa Clara is the latest Bay Area county to announce that it will mandate water restrictions. While most individual water usage is drop in the bucket compared with agricultural water use, many residents and businesses want to do something to help. Did you know that you can save approximately 25 gallons of water by taking a five-minute shower instead of a 10-minute shower? We’ll get the latest on how the drought is affecting the Bay Area, and learn some tips for conserving water usage at home and at work.