The World
Seeking Justice

The story of a Congolese Canadian doctor in a small New Brunswick town. Last spring he was singled out and blamed for an outbreak of COVID. How his life was upended. And how he's now seeking justice.see more
The World
Seeking Justice

The story of a Congolese Canadian doctor in a small New Brunswick town. Last spring he was singled out and blamed for an outbreak of COVID. How his life was upended. And how he's now seeking justice.see more
Forum

How to Conserve Water in a Drought

Scott Shafer
at 9:30 AM
In an aerial view, low water levels are visible at Folsom Lake on May 10, 2021 in Granite Bay, California.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency in 41 of California's 58 counties, about 30 percent of the state's population.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

 As the drought worsens, Santa Clara is the latest Bay Area county to announce that it will mandate water restrictions. While most individual water usage is drop in the bucket compared with agricultural water use, many residents and businesses want to do something to help. Did you know that you can save approximately 25 gallons of water by taking a five-minute shower instead of a 10-minute shower?  We’ll get the latest on how the drought is affecting the Bay Area, and learn some tips for conserving water usage at home and at work.

 

Guests:

Ellen Hanak, director, Water Policy Center, Public Policy Institute of California

Gary Kremen, vice chair, Valley Water board of directors

