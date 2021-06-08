KQED is a proud member of
Forum

The Influence, Power and Private Life of Nancy Reagan

Scott Shafer
at 9:30 AM
US President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy wave to supporters at an electoral meeting in November 1984. KA/AFP via Getty Images)  (Don Ryp via Getty Images)

Nancy Reagan is one of the most controversial first ladies in U.S. history. She rewrote the role of political spouse first in Sacramento when her husband was governor, then in the White House. In her new biography, “The Triumph of Nancy Reagan,” Washington Post political columnist Karen Tumulty traces Nancy Reagan's personal history and the path that led to her becoming so influential in the Reagan Whitehouse. Tumulty joins us to discuss her in-depth portrayal of the first lady.

Guests:

Karen Tumulty, political columnist, Washington Post

