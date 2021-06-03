KQED is a proud member of
Forum

The Societal Taboos of Child-Free Lives, Parental Regret and Eschewing Motherhood

Seema Yasmin
at 10:00 AM
As birth rates decline globally and in the U.S., some population experts say that’s in part owing to the growing number of adults who choose to not become parents, a lifestyle described as “child-free.” Yet many people, especially women, say they feel judged by their families, friends — and even their own doctors — when they vocalize not wanting children. Conversely, some parents say that to express regret — for the age at which they had kids, for their partner choice or for becoming a parent at all — is entirely taboo. We’ll talk about the societal taboos around parenthood, why they’re so pervasive and how the conversation may be shifting.

Guests:

Jill Filipovic, journalist; lawyer; author, "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness"

Mona Eltahawy, author, "The Seven Necessary Sins For Women and Girls;" founder and editor-in-chief, "Feminist Giant" newsletter

Caroline Sten Hartnett, associate professor of sociology, University of South Carolina

