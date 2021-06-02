KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
All Things Considered
Forum

‘Unraveled: The Life and Death of a Garment’ Unravels the Clothing Industry’s Sustainability Myths

Priya Clemens
at 10:00 AM
Maxine Bédat (Courtesy of Maxine Bédat)

In her new book “Unraveled: The Life and Death of a Garment,” author and sustainability advocate Maxine Bédat explores the complex world of how clothes end up on our bodies. While clothing has become cheaper and more plentiful overall, the clothing industry’s productivity comes at a great cost to garment workers and the environment, Bédat argues. By chronicling the life cycle of a garment, from cotton seed to a finished pair of jeans, Bédat demonstrates the need to rethink our obsession with “fast fashion,” low prices and overstuffed closets.

Guests:

Maxine Bédat, author of “Unraveled: The Life and Death of a Garment” and founder and director of New Standard Institute, a think and do tank dedicated to turning industry into a force for good

