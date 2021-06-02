KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Some Californians Turn to Hired Help to Reach EDD

Priya Clemens
at 10:40 AM
 (iStock)

More than a year into a pandemic that's left millions of Californians jobless, it's harder than ever to reach the state’s Employment Development Department. That's according to a new San Francisco Chronicle analysis which found that in May, nearly a third of callers couldn’t get through to EDD, and each caller averaged more than 10 tries. The frustrating situation has led some to hire intermediaries, like Autodial and Claimr, to help them break through jammed lines. We’ll talk about how those services work and hear about your experiences dealing with EDD.

Guests:

Carolyn Said, business reporter, San Francisco Chronicle

