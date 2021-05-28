KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Brian Broome’s Memoir: ‘Punch Me Up to the Gods’ Grapples With Ideas of Masculinity

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
Brian Broome (Andy Johanson)

In his new memoir, “Punch Me Up to the Gods,” writer Brian Broome describes growing up gay and Black in small town Ohio. Broome learned to hide his sexuality in a family, and a community, where masculinity was everything.  His memoir traces his journey surviving an abusive father, poverty, racism, violence and addiction to finally embrace his sexuality and value as a man.  Brian Broome joins Forum to discuss his new memoir which he has described as, “a kind of love letter to Black boys,” to tell them that you don’t have to be this thing that the world keeps telling you that you are.

Guests:

Brian Boome, author, "Punch Me Up to the Gods: A Memoir"

