What Will It Take To Keep the Lights on this Summer?

Memories of last summer’s rolling blackouts and predictions for a hot, dry summer have Californians wondering whether there is enough energy to keep the lights as air conditioners and other energy demands tax the grid. And more supply concerns loom. In three years the state is planning to decommission the Diablo Nuclear Energy plant, which supplies 6% of the state’s electricity, and is still in the process of identifying how it will replace the supply. We’ll talk this hour about the electrical grid, whether it's ready for the summer, and plans for the future.