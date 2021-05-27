Early Wednesday morning, an employee of the Valley Transit Authority opened fire at the rail yard in San Jose, killing 8 co-workers before he shot and killed himself. We’ll talk with local officials about the victims, the VTA employee who gunned them down and what is known so far about the circumstances of the horrific mass shooting.
Eight Killed in San Jose Mass Shooting
Law enforcement gather at the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light-rail yard where a mass shooting occurred on May 26, 2021 in San Jose, California. (Philip Pacheco via Getty Images)
Guests:
Cindy Chavez, district 2 supervisor, Santa Clara County
Ash Kalra, California state assemblymember, District 27
Rachael Myrow, senior editor, Silicon Valley News Desk, KQED
Jeff Rosen, district attorney, Santa Clara County
