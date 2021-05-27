KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Eight Killed in San Jose Mass Shooting

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Law enforcement gather at the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light-rail yard where a mass shooting occurred on May 26, 2021 in San Jose, California.  (Philip Pacheco via Getty Images)

Early Wednesday morning, an employee of the Valley Transit Authority opened fire at the rail yard in San Jose, killing 8 co-workers before he shot and killed himself. We’ll talk with local officials about the victims, the VTA employee who gunned them down and what is known so far about the circumstances of the horrific mass shooting.

Guests:

Cindy Chavez, district 2 supervisor, Santa Clara County

Ash Kalra, California state assemblymember, District 27

Rachael Myrow, senior editor, Silicon Valley News Desk, KQED

Jeff Rosen, district attorney, Santa Clara County

Sponsored