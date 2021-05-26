The 980 freeway, a two-mile span that bisects Oakland, has been called a “freeway without a future.” Its critics want to see the highway replaced and turned into a multi-lane boulevard with open spaces so that historically black West Oakland can be reconnected to downtown. With an infrastructure bill on the table in Washington, advocates say now is the time for this project. We’ll talk about the plan, its cost and what it will take to make a reality.
Taking Down the 980 Freeway to Make Way For Equity
BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - JULY 25: Traffic backs up at the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza along Interstate 80 on July 25, 2019 in Oakland, California. The State of California and four of the largest automakers in the world - Ford, VW, Honda and BMW - have struck a deal to reduce auto emissions in the State of California ahead of the Trump administration's plans to eliminate an Obama-era regulation to reduce emissions from cars that are believed to contribute to global warming. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Jonathan Fearn, co-founder, Connect Oakland, an advocacy group seeking to replace the 980 freeway
Warren Logan, Policy Director of Mobility and Interagency Relations, Office of the Mayor, Oakland
