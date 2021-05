Pacific Gas and Electric Company's power lines have sparked some of California's deadliest wildfires, including the 2018 Camp Fire where 84 people died. As summer approaches, concern is growing over high risk power lines starting fires around the state. We'll discuss where the Bay Area's riskiest power lines are, and where to go for help if a power line doesn't look right.

If you have concerns about power lines in your neighborhood, email pictures to fires@kqed.org.