KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Forum
9:00 am – 10:00 amForum

Examining Jeff Bezos and Amazon’s Global Empire

For more than 10 years, Bloomberg’s Senior Executive Editor Brad Stone has covered Amazon, the company and its founder Jeff Bezos. Stone’s new book "Amazon Unbound" examines how Bezos’ creation has become one of the largest corporations on the planet. But what is the cost to workers, the environment and to Bezos himself? We’ll talk about Amazon, Bezos and how the pandemic helped solidify the fortune of the richest man in the world. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum
9:00 am – 10:00 amForum

Examining Jeff Bezos and Amazon’s Global Empire

For more than 10 years, Bloomberg’s Senior Executive Editor Brad Stone has covered Amazon, the company and its founder Jeff Bezos. Stone’s new book "Amazon Unbound" examines how Bezos’ creation has become one of the largest corporations on the planet. But what is the cost to workers, the environment and to Bezos himself? We’ll talk about Amazon, Bezos and how the pandemic helped solidify the fortune of the richest man in the world. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Examining Jeff Bezos and Amazon’s Global Empire

Lily Jamali
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (David Ryder/Getty Images)

For more than 10 years, Bloomberg’s Senior Executive Editor Brad Stone has covered Amazon, the company and its founder Jeff Bezos. Stone’s new book "Amazon Unbound", examines how Bezos’ creation has become one of the largest corporations on the planet. But what is the cost to workers, the environment and to Bezos himself? We’ll talk about Amazon, Bezos and how the pandemic helped solidify the fortune of the richest man in the world.

Guests:

Brad Stone, senior executive editor of global technology, Bloomberg News; author, "Amazon Unbound: Jeff Bezos and the Invention of a Global Empire"

Sponsored