President Joe Biden promised a more humane and welcoming approach to asylum seekers, yet many Trump administration policies that limited people's ability to ask for asylum remain. We get an update on the humanitarian crisis for thousands of migrants and asylum seekers who are still waiting at the US-Mexico border and talk about the Biden's Administration handling of the issue so far.
Asylum at the U.S. Border Under the Biden Administration
A US President Joe Biden campaign flag is seen at a migrants camp where asylum seekers wait for US authorities to allow them to start their migration process outside El Chaparral crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico on March 17, 2021. (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Max Rivlin-Nadler, immigration reporter, KPBS
Dulce Garcia, immigration attorney and executive director, Border Angels; DACA recipient
Karen Musalo, professor of law and director, UC Hastings Center for Gender & Refugee Studies
Sponsored