KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Edition
2:00 am – 9:00 amMorning Edition

Nancy Wilson

Nancy Wilson was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as the guitarist in the band Heart. Now she's finding her own voice with her first solo album. She talks with Rachel Martin about her career, and how her mother inspired her new music.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Morning Edition
2:00 am – 9:00 amMorning Edition

Nancy Wilson

Nancy Wilson was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as the guitarist in the band Heart. Now she's finding her own voice with her first solo album. She talks with Rachel Martin about her career, and how her mother inspired her new music.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Asylum at the U.S. Border Under the Biden Administration

forum
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A US President Joe Biden campaign flag is seen at a migrants camp where asylum seekers wait for US authorities to allow them to start their migration process outside El Chaparral crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico on March 17, 2021.  (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden promised a more humane and welcoming approach to asylum seekers, yet many Trump administration policies that limited people's ability to ask for asylum remain. We get an update on the humanitarian crisis for thousands of migrants and asylum seekers who are still waiting at the US-Mexico border and talk about the Biden's Administration handling of the issue so far.

Guests:

Max Rivlin-Nadler, immigration reporter, KPBS

Dulce Garcia, immigration attorney and executive director, Border Angels; DACA recipient

Karen Musalo, professor of law and director, UC Hastings Center for Gender & Refugee Studies

Sponsored