As Pandemic Alters American Job Market, More Young People Take on The Side Hustle Economy

When the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020, the American job market was hit hard. With many losing their existing jobs, and young Millennials and Gen Z entering a shaky job market, working multiple jobs became a financial necessity. According to Census data, the percentage of workers in the United States with multiple jobs has been increasing over the past two decades. E-commerce websites like Etsy had a 42 percent spike in new sellers compared to previous years. We discuss the increase of side gigs and how some young people have had to jungle their full time jobs with side hustles, monetizing creative hobbies like cooking and jewelry making to earn extra income. Have you had to come up with a pandemic side hustle?