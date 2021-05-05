KQED is a proud member of
City Arts and Lectures
8:00 pm – 9:00 pmCity Arts and Lectures

Astra Taylor

Astra Taylor’s engagement with philosophy, democracy and political organizing transcends form, emerging through documentary films, books, essays and social activism. Her feature documentaries include “What is Democracy?” “Zizek!” and “An Examined Life.” Taylor is also the author of “Democracy May Not Exist, But We’ll Miss It When It’s Gone,” and the American Book Award-winning “The People’s Platform: Taking Back Power and Culture in the Digital Age.” Her new book “Remake the World: Essays, Reflections, Rebellions” tackles the rising popularity of socialism, the problem of automation, the politics of listening, the possibility of rights for the natural and non-human world, the future of the university, the temporal challenge of climate catastrophe and more. Addressing some of the most pressing social problems of our day, Taylor invites us to imagine how things could be different while never losing sight of the strategic question of how change actually happens.see more
Forum

As Pandemic Alters American Job Market, More Young People Take on The Side Hustle Economy

Ariana Proehl
at 9:30 AM
When the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020, the American job market was hit hard. With many losing their existing jobs, and young Millennials and Gen Z entering a shaky job market, working multiple jobs became a financial necessity. According to Census data, the percentage of workers in the United States with multiple jobs has been increasing over the past two decades. E-commerce websites like Etsy had a 42 percent spike in new sellers compared to previous years. We discuss the increase of side gigs and how some young people have had to jungle their full time jobs with side hustles, monetizing creative hobbies like cooking and jewelry making to earn extra income. Have you had to come up with a pandemic side hustle?

Guests:

Jacqui Germain, poet; journalist; 2021 economic security project fellow, Teen Vogue

Adam Ozimek, chief economist, Upwork

Monica Peredes, founder and cook, Halalqueria, a Latinx Muslim owned small business

Athenia Teng, therapist; artists, Two Roots Shop, a polymer clay earring small business

