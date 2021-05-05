The San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved a committee on Tuesday to study how the city could provide reparations for its Black residents. The 15 member African American Reparations Advisory Committee will take two years to come up with a plan for compensating those whose ancestors were enslaved or discriminated against by Jim Crow laws. Forum will discuss what reparations could look like for San Francisco, who could get them and what it will take to make it happen.
San Francisco Task Force Will Consider Reparations For Black Residents
San Francisco City Hall is seen October 24, 2003 in San Francisco. ((Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images))
Guests:
Shamann Walton , president, San Francisco Board of Supervisors and member of the Caltrain Board of Directors
Tatishe Nteta, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and Director of UMass Poll
