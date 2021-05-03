Digital Underground’s Gregory ‘Shock G’ Jacobs Laid to Rest in Tampa

Shock G, the co-founder of the band Digital Underground, also known as Humpty Hump, passed away on April 22nd and was laid to rest in Tampa this past Saturday. The 90’s were a special time for Bay Area hip hop and Shock G is known to be one of the architects. He is responsible for hit songs like, “The Humpty Dance”, “Doowhatchulike” and “Same Song.” He was also a gatekeeper for discovering new talent -- the most famous being Tupac -- and produced his breakthrough single, “I Get Around.” In addition to that, he produced and collaborated with Dr. Dre, Prince and the Luniz, to name a few. As his fans, friends and family mourn his death, we examine Shock G’s contributions to the Bay Area.