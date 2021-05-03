KQED is a proud member of
‘Street Gang’ Director Marilyn Agrelo on How We Got to ‘Sesame Street’

More than a half-century ago, “Sesame Street” debuted on TV screens. Explicitly designed to close the learning gap for kids from low-income families by teaching the alphabet, numbers and other preschool basics, the show also tackled social-emotional skills, like dealing with grief and conflict. In her new documentary “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street,” director Marilyn Agrelo uncovers the show’s radical origin story, using interviews and archival footage to trace the show’s first decade on air. We’ll talk with Argrelo about the enduring legacy of “Sesame Street.”see more
Forum

Digital Underground’s Gregory ‘Shock G’ Jacobs Laid to Rest in Tampa

Ariana Proehl
at 9:30 AM
Shock G of Digital Underground in 2006. Credit: Jerome Ware/ZUMA Press Inc/Alamy Stock Photo

Shock G, the co-founder of the band Digital Underground, also known as Humpty Hump, passed away on April 22nd and was laid to rest in Tampa this past Saturday. The 90’s were a special time for Bay Area hip hop and Shock G is known to be one of the architects. He is responsible for hit songs like, “The Humpty Dance”, “Doowhatchulike” and “Same Song.” He was also a gatekeeper for discovering new talent -- the most famous being Tupac -- and produced his breakthrough single, “I Get Around.” In addition to that, he produced and collaborated with Dr. Dre, Prince and the Luniz, to name a few. As his fans, friends and family mourn his death, we examine Shock G’s contributions to the Bay Area.

Guests:

Eric Arnold, hip-hop journalist; consulting curator, RESPECT: Hip-Hop Style & Wisdom; communications and policy director, Community Rejuvenation Project

Maria Judice, Filmmaker and founder Indigo Impact

Sponsored