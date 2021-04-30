Reassessing Our Relationship With the Internet

When the pandemic hit, those of us who could started living much of our lives online – work, school and socializing. The meetings, the classes, the concerts, the chats with friends, the book clubs and ALL that streaming. Now, as we begin to emerge from the lock downs, we take a look at our relationship with the internet, for better and for worse. How has the internet been helpful to you this past year? How has it changed your relationships with other people? Do you think you’ve used it too much, and will maybe back off, now that things are opening up? We want to hear about the pandemic, the internet and you.
