Reassessing Our Relationship With the Internet

Many people have used the internet more than ever during the pandemic. Is it time to reassess our relationship with cyberspace?

Many people have used the internet more than ever during the pandemic. Is it time to reassess our relationship with cyberspace? (iStock)

When the pandemic hit, those of us who could started living much of our lives online – work, school and socializing. The meetings, the classes, the concerts, the chats with friends, the book clubs and ALL that streaming. Now, as we begin to emerge from the lock downs, we take a look at our relationship with the internet, for better and for worse. How has the internet been helpful to you this past year? How has it changed your relationships with other people? Do you think you’ve used it too much, and will maybe back off, now that things are opening up? We want to hear about the pandemic, the internet and you.

Guests:

Chris Colin , Bay Area-based journalist and author of Off: the Day the internet Died. Mr. Colin also founded and edits a pandemic newspaper for-and-by kids called “Six Feet of Separation.”

Rose Eveleth , reporter and host of Flash Forward, a podcast about the future. Her new book is called "Flash Forward: An Illustrated Guide to Possible (and Not so Possible) Tomorrows.



Abadesi Osunsade , co-host of “Techish” podcast, a weekly show hosted by 2 Black millennials discussing tech pop culture and life. She is also the founder and CEO Of Hustle Crew, a careers community for the underrepresented in tech.