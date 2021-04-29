As San Francisco Overdose Deaths Soar, Tensions Rise Over Solutions

An estimated two people die of drug overdoses every day in San Francisco. The crisis shows no signs of letting up: 713 people died of overdoses last year and there have been more than 200 deaths in the first quarter of this year. The pandemic has only aggravated the crisis, as individuals needing help are isolated from their communities and services. We hear about the scope of the city’s overdose crisis and tensions between those who advocate for a harm reduction approach including safe consumption sites and those who argue for a stronger treatment and law enforcement response.