Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Vacation Time

As more people get vaccinated and travel opens up, some workers are looking to use their piled-up vacation days all at once. A look at how companies are dealing with pent-up vacation.see more
Forum

As San Francisco Overdose Deaths Soar, Tensions Rise Over Solutions

Priya Clemens
at 9:00 AM
A bag of assorted pills and prescription drugs dropped off for disposal is displayed during the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at Watts Healthcare on April 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, Calif. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

An estimated two people die of drug overdoses every day in San Francisco. The crisis shows no signs of letting up: 713 people died of overdoses last year and there have been more than 200 deaths in the first quarter of this year. The pandemic has only aggravated the crisis, as individuals needing help are isolated from their communities and services. We hear about the scope of the city’s overdose crisis and tensions between those who advocate for a harm reduction approach including safe consumption sites and those who argue for a stronger treatment and law enforcement response.

Guests:

Thomas Fuller, San Francisco bureau chief, The New York Times

Kristen Marshall, project manager, Harm Reduction Coalition

Thomas Wolf, recovery advocate; survivor of drug addiction

