An estimated two people die of drug overdoses every day in San Francisco. The crisis shows no signs of letting up: 713 people died of overdoses last year and there have been more than 200 deaths in the first quarter of this year. The pandemic has only aggravated the crisis, as individuals needing help are isolated from their communities and services. We hear about the scope of the city’s overdose crisis and tensions between those who advocate for a harm reduction approach including safe consumption sites and those who argue for a stronger treatment and law enforcement response.
As San Francisco Overdose Deaths Soar, Tensions Rise Over Solutions
A bag of assorted pills and prescription drugs dropped off for disposal is displayed during the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at Watts Healthcare on April 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, Calif. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Thomas Fuller, San Francisco bureau chief, The New York Times
Kristen Marshall, project manager, Harm Reduction Coalition
Thomas Wolf, recovery advocate; survivor of drug addiction
