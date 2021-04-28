California to Help India Fight Coronavirus

The state of California will send “life-saving oxygen equipment” to India, which is dealing with a deadly surge in COVID-19 cases. Doctors in India have been making pleas on social media as many hospitals run out of oxygen, and as the country marks a grim milestone of more than one million coronavirus cases in just a few days. We talk with California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis about India’s coronavirus crisis, California’s efforts to help and what it will take to make a dent in the problem.