The state of California will send “life-saving oxygen equipment” to India, which is dealing with a deadly surge in COVID-19 cases. Doctors in India have been making pleas on social media as many hospitals run out of oxygen, and as the country marks a grim milestone of more than one million coronavirus cases in just a few days. We talk with California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis about India’s coronavirus crisis, California’s efforts to help and what it will take to make a dent in the problem.
California to Help India Fight Coronavirus
NEW DELHI, INDIA - APRIL 30: An Indian health official inside a COVID-19 mobile testing van uses a nasal swab to collect a sample from a woman, as India remains under an unprecedented extended lockdown over the highly contagious coronavirus (COVID-19) on April 30, 2020 in New Delhi, India. ((Photo by Yawar Nazir/Getty Images))
Guests:
Eleni Kounalakis, lieutenant governor for the state of California, chairs the California Advisory Council for International Trade and Investment
