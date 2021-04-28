KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Corn, Soybean Prices

Corn and soybean farmers are selling their crops for the highest prices in years. A look at the booming market ahead of planting season, and the production challenges triggered by rising prices.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Corn, Soybean Prices

Corn and soybean farmers are selling their crops for the highest prices in years. A look at the booming market ahead of planting season, and the production challenges triggered by rising prices.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

California to Help India Fight Coronavirus

Priya Clemens
at 9:40 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

NEW DELHI, INDIA - APRIL 30: An Indian health official inside a COVID-19 mobile testing van uses a nasal swab to collect a sample from a woman, as India remains under an unprecedented extended lockdown over the highly contagious coronavirus (COVID-19) on April 30, 2020 in New Delhi, India.  ((Photo by Yawar Nazir/Getty Images))

The state of California will  send “life-saving oxygen equipment” to India, which is dealing with a deadly surge in COVID-19 cases. Doctors in India have been making pleas on social media as many hospitals run out of oxygen, and as the country marks a grim milestone of more than one million coronavirus cases in just a few days.  We talk with California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis about India’s coronavirus crisis, California’s efforts to help and what it will take to make a dent in the problem.

Guests:

Eleni Kounalakis, lieutenant governor for the state of California, chairs the California Advisory Council for International Trade and Investment

Sponsored