The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

Medical Workers Leaving Lebanon

The economy of Lebanon collapsed. A deadly explosion rocked its capital. And the pandemic filled its hospitals. Now a new crisis: Lebanon's doctors and nurses are leaving for Europe and the U.S. Why Lebanon is losing its medical workers, on The World.see more
Forum

East Palo Alto Faces Rising Seas, Displacement

Priya Clemens
at 9:40 AM
MILL VALLEY, CA - DECEMBER 19: Cars pass through a flooded section of road December 19, 2002 in Mill Valley, California.  ((Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images))

Some East Palo Alto residents--who came to California after fleeing sea level rise in their Pacific Island homes--are finding they may soon be climate refugees for a second time.   More than half of the city is vulnerable to flood, with seas predicted to rise by 2 feet by the year 2050 and possibly 7 feet by 2100.  We’ll talk about KQED’s series “Fighting to Stay: Climate Solutions in East Palo Alto”

Guests:

Ezra David Romero, climate reporter, KQED

Violet Saena, director, Climate Resilient Communities

