East Palo Alto Faces Rising Seas, Displacement

Some East Palo Alto residents--who came to California after fleeing sea level rise in their Pacific Island homes--are finding they may soon be climate refugees for a second time. More than half of the city is vulnerable to flood, with seas predicted to rise by 2 feet by the year 2050 and possibly 7 feet by 2100. We’ll talk about KQED’s series “Fighting to Stay: Climate Solutions in East Palo Alto”