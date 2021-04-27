KQED is a proud member of
W. Kamau Bell’s ‘United Shades of America’ Tackles Headlines with Humor

Priya Clemens
at 9:00 AM
PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 14: Host of 'United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell' W. Kamau Bell poses in the green room during the TCA Turner Winter Press Tour 2017. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner))

As a comedian and the Emmy-winning host of CNN’s “United Shades of America,” W. Kamau Bell addresses the racial inequities of American life with bracing and deft humor. Bell does not shy away from calling it like he sees it, and he’s seen a lot. With its sixth season debuting on May 2, the show will  tackle policing the police, racial wealth gaps and the lack of diversity in STEM, among other topics. We’ll talk with Bell about protest, police killings and creating television during a pandemic.

Guests:

W. Kamau Bell, comedian; host, CNN's United Shades of America

