All Things Considered
5:00 pm – 6:30 pm
Forum

Fact Checking Netflix’s Controversial ‘Seaspiracy’:  Is It as Bad as They Claim?

Priya Clemens
at 9:00 AM
View of dead Salmons at Porcelana farms in Palena province, Los Lagos region, southern Chile. (Photo: Alvaro Vidal/AFP via Getty Images)

Filmmaker Ali Tabrizi is making big waves with his recent Netflix film “Seaspiracy” which looks at the damage caused by the seafood  industry from overfishing, to pollution, to human rights abuses, to exacerbating climate change. The documentary implores viewers to stop eating fish altogether to save the seas. But critics say while “Seaspiracy” sheds a light on some serious issues, like harmful plastics and the illegal fishing underworld, it does more harm than good by making links where there aren’t any and regularly exaggerating, including claiming there is no such thing as sustainable fishing. We’ll talk to experts about the controversial documentary, the state of our seas and what tangible actions can make a difference in the fight to save our oceans and protect local fisheries.

Guests:

Daniel Pauly , Marine biologist, fisheries scientist, and professor, University of British Columbia, Member of the Board of Directors at Oceana

Alan Lovewell , Founder & CEO, Real Good Fish

