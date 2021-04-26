Fact Checking Netflix’s Controversial ‘Seaspiracy’:  Is It as Bad as They Claim?

Filmmaker Ali Tabrizi is making big waves with his recent Netflix film “Seaspiracy” which looks at the damage caused by the seafood industry from overfishing, to pollution, to human rights abuses, to exacerbating climate change. The documentary implores viewers to stop eating fish altogether to save the seas. But critics say while “Seaspiracy” sheds a light on some serious issues, like harmful plastics and the illegal fishing underworld, it does more harm than good by making links where there aren’t any and regularly exaggerating, including claiming there is no such thing as sustainable fishing. We’ll talk to experts about the controversial documentary, the state of our seas and what tangible actions can make a difference in the fight to save our oceans and protect local fisheries.