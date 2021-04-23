KQED is a proud member of
Forum

The Search to Understand Vaccine Hesitancy and Change Minds

Scott Tong
at 9:00 AM
A picture taken on March 3, 2021 in Paris shows a vaccine vial reading "Covid-19 vaccine" and a syringe next to an European passport.  ((Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) )

More than half of American adults have now had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, but around 20% say they are still reluctant to  to get the vaccine. To persuade the hesitant, health officials are turning to influencers on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, and partnering with social media like never before to message younger, more diverse audiences and hard-to-reach communities. Well talk about vaccine influencers, what explains the high rates of vaccine hesitancy and the science of changing peoples' minds.

Guests:

Syon Bhanot , associate professor of economics, Swarthmore College

Angela Rasmussen, International Vaccine Centre, University of Saskatchewan

Kristen Choi, sssistant professor of nursing & public health, and RN, UCLA

