More than half of American adults have now had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, but around 20% say they are still reluctant to to get the vaccine. To persuade the hesitant, health officials are turning to influencers on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, and partnering with social media like never before to message younger, more diverse audiences and hard-to-reach communities. Well talk about vaccine influencers, what explains the high rates of vaccine hesitancy and the science of changing peoples' minds.
The Search to Understand Vaccine Hesitancy and Change Minds
A picture taken on March 3, 2021 in Paris shows a vaccine vial reading "Covid-19 vaccine" and a syringe next to an European passport. ((Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) )
Guests:
Syon Bhanot , associate professor of economics, Swarthmore College
Angela Rasmussen, International Vaccine Centre, University of Saskatchewan
Kristen Choi, sssistant professor of nursing & public health, and RN, UCLA
